  • Walmart raising age to buy guns to 21 after Florida high school shooting

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Walmart is changing its gun-purchasing policy in the wake of the deadly school shooting on Valentine’s Day in Parkland, Florida, following the lead of Dick’s Sporting Goods, which did the same thing earlier Wednesday.

    >> Read more trending news

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories