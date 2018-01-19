The former Republican governor of New Jersey tweeted on Thursday that a report about how he tried to enter a security line at Newark Liberty International Airport was "pure fiction."
An official familiar with the encounter told The Associated Press that Christie headed to a special access area when an airport officer and a Transportation Security Administration officer directed them to a regular screening line. Christie says it was the TSA official who informed the airport officer and his state police security detail of the mix-up.
The official says Christie complied and didn't attempt to use the special entrance.
Christie says he used neither entrance as governor.
Associated Press writer Shawn Marsh in Trenton contributed to this report.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
