  • Clear skies and frigid temps for Monday night

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:

    FOX13 is tracking mostly clear skies and COLD temperatures across the Mid South.

    Temperatures are chilly in the 30s.

    TONIGHT:
    Mostly clear and FRIGID.
    Temperatures will drop down to 27°. 
    Wind chill: 20°
    Winds: 5/10 mph

    EXTENDED:
    Temperatures will be in the 40s/50s this week.
    Plenty of sunshine to start the work week.
    Rain chances increasing again Thursday. 
    No threat severe at this time.
    40s this weekend with rain chances increasing on Sunday.

