Clear skies and frigid temps for Monday night

FOX13 is tracking mostly clear skies and COLD temperatures across the Mid South.
Temperatures are chilly in the 30s.
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear and FRIGID.
Temperatures will drop down to 27°.
Wind chill: 20°
Winds: 5/10 mph
More snow in Memphis?
Projections show another round of winter weather
EXTENDED:
Temperatures will be in the 40s/50s this week.
Plenty of sunshine to start the work week.
Rain chances increasing again Thursday.
No threat severe at this time.
40s this weekend with rain chances increasing on Sunday.
