  • Collierville police searching for suspect after $1,500 theft from Lowes

    Updated:

    Collierville Police are looking to identify a man wanted for a $1,500 theft.

    RELATED: Investigators searching for suspect wanted for $3,000 Walmart theft

    Investigators said over $1,500 worth of merchandise was stolen from Lowes on February 2, 2018.

    The suspect fled the scene in a white four door sedan.

    If you have any information about this case, please call Detective Chris Roberts 901-457-2554.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories