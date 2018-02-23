Collierville police searching for suspect after $1,500 theft from Lowes

Collierville Police are looking to identify a man wanted for a $1,500 theft.
Investigators said over $1,500 worth of merchandise was stolen from Lowes on February 2, 2018.
The suspect fled the scene in a white four door sedan.
If you have any information about this case, please call Detective Chris Roberts 901-457-2554.
