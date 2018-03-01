Crash involving logging trucks sends logs through truck's cab

TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma fire crew is at the scene of a crash involving two logging trucks on NB I-5 near SR 16.
PHOTOS: Logs from one truck slam through windshield of second logging truck
Fire officials said logs from one logging truck went through the cab of another logging truck.
Two lanes of I-5 are closed, reducing traffic down to one lane causing traffic to back up for miles.
One truck driver was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, fire officials said.
No other injuries were reported.
The Washington State Patrol is investigating.
More news from KIRO 7
- Dog deemed ‘unadoptable' to become first-ever deaf K-9 in Washington
- Soldier knocks out girlfriend, leaves baby on side of road, flees police, officers say
- Pet pot-bellied pig named Molly cooked, eaten by new owners, after adoption from shelter
- Car tab relief may be on the way as bill passes Senate
- Prosecutor: Man who texted 'LOL, I think she od' charged with manslaughter, rape
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}