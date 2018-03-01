  • Crash involving logging trucks sends logs through truck's cab

    TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma fire crew is at the scene of a crash involving two logging trucks on NB I-5 near SR 16.

    Fire officials said logs from one logging truck went through the cab of another logging truck.

    Two lanes of I-5 are closed, reducing traffic down to one lane causing traffic to back up for miles.

    One truck driver was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, fire officials said.

    No other injuries were reported.

    The Washington State Patrol is investigating. 

     

     

