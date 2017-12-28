Employee attacked at Cordova Walgreens

A Walgreens employee is recovering after being hit in the head with an object by a customer.
Memphis Police told FOX13 this happened Tuesday at the Walgreens on Highway 64 in Cordova.
According to MPD, the customer wanted to return an item that was not purchased from the store. After the woman was told they could not process the return, police said she became irate, yelling at the employees.
Police said employees asked the suspect several times to leave but she refused. Then, an employee called police. Employees attempted to get the suspect’s tag number off her car.
Police told FOX13 the woman followed employees outside the store and hit one of them in the head with a blunt object.
Police said the incident was captured on the store’s video surveillance.
Police told FOX13 the woman was last seen driving a tan Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag #UM4085.
