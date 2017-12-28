Jonesboro PD conducting sobriety check points

Jonesboro Police are working to catch anyone who is drinking and driving.
Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints Friday, December 29 at 10 p.m. and ending Saturday, December 30 at 2 a.m.
Traffic will be stopped briefly by officers who will check for impaired drivers.
