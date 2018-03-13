0 200 people busted for food stamp fraud in Jacksonville

Jacksonville officers identified hundreds of SNAP cardholders and Jacksonville businesses accused of scheming to defraud the food stamp system during a years-long investigation.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said 198 people are accused in Operation Half-Back.

Williams said JSO partnered with several criminal justice organizations to create a task force in July 2012.

The task force first investigated Jacksonville businesses suspected of swiping SNAP/EBT food stamp cards in exchange for cash at a rate of 50 cents on the dollar.

Williams said as brick and mortar businesses were busted, investigators found criminals began using fictitious mobile businesses selling meat, seafood and produce to traffic EBT funds.

JSO said businesses offered little to no merchandise for the EBT purchases.

"(The mobile vendors) simply served as a clearinghouse for exchanging cash and in some cases illegal narcotics for SNAP benefits," Williams said.

Williams said in at least one case, SNAP benefits were exchanged for powder cocaine.

JSO highlighted four cases that resulted in the loss of more than $3.7 million in tax payer money.

"That money fuels the criminal enterprises in our community," Williams said. "It's used in the drug trade and trafficking of guns. That money fuels that issue for us here in Jacksonville."

Williams said JSO also targeted SNAP cardholders who sold their benefits to undercover officers.

Many suspects contacted undercover detectives each month, as soon as SNAP benefits were placed on their cards, Williams said.

Undercover investigators conducted 390 transactions with 115 EBT recipients from February to July 2017.

JSO said each transaction was audio/video recorded. The funds were returned to the United States Department of Agriculture.

"These people are stealing money from hardworking taxpayers right here in our community," Williams said. "They are abusing a program meant to help people in our community."

JSO said more arrests are pending.

Williams is encouraging anyone who suspects a person or business of food stamp fraud to report them by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

