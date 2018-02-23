0 Exclusive: District attorney details sweeping indictment of dozens in escort ring

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb’s district attorney said Thursday a sweeping indictment accusing dozens of people of participating in a high-end escort service in Dunwoody should send a message to others.

“We are paving the way to tell organizations: ‘Not in our county,” Sherry Boston exclusively told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik. “It’s not going to happen.’”

Tuesday, a grand jury indicted more than 50 people, including an Acworth couple accused of running the elaborate organization out of several rented apartments off Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one just feet from the former Dunwoody police station.

Investigators said Sam and Darliene Crenshaw ran “Gold Club” and “Lipstick and Shoes” escort services, recruiting women from the area to be “models” and escorts.

The indictment said the employment application asked for the women’s “body measurements and bra size,” among other questions.

It said the Crenshaws employed screeners who scheduled appointments for potential customers.

Their attorney, Rachel Kaufman, told Petchenik her clients are looking forward to being exonerated in court.

“I feel like Dekalb County is having a lot of issues with unsolved violent crimes, so I do find it troubling that we're spending resources on adult, consensual sex,” Kaufman said.

Among those indicted, is now former Gwinnett County Assistant District Attorney, Christopher Quinn, who resigned his job after the arrest.

His attorney, Noah Pines, told Petchenik he looks forward to seeing the discovery in the case.

“They were well-organized,” said Boston. "They were well-funded. They had all the layout and makeup to do this.”

Boston said she made a point of going after all sides of the sex trade in this case.

“If there’s no one to sell to, there’s no one willing to buy these women as products, then these operations cease to exist,” she said.

Boston told Petchenik her office intends to offer the accused prostitutes pre-trial diversion and services to get them help.

“They are very much victims,” she said.

Boston confirmed to Petchenik that part of the investigation included using video surveillance inside the apartments.

“We believe that when we started this investigation, and we got the warrants signed of that we needed to get to do this type of surveillance, we believe we do so in a way that is completely within the 4th Amendment. We feel strongly that evidence will be allowed into court,” she said.

Some defense attorneys have told Petchenik they don’t believe the county had the proper wiretap warrants to collect that kind of video surveillance.

Petchenik requested all search warrants for the case and the clerk’s office sent him several pertaining to tracking vehicles, but none that mentioned video surveillance of apartments.

Channel 2 Action News legal analyst, Esther Panitch, told Petchenik that could affect what jurors ultimately hear at trial.

“If that evidence was obtained illegally, or in violation of the 4th Amendment, then it may be thrown out,” she said.

Panitch said it’s unusual for prosecutors to go after everyone allegedly involved in a case such as this.

“I think it’s a change in how they are they are approaching sex crimes,” she said. “They’re trying to stop the demand as well as the supply.”

