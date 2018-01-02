Police need help identifying woman found dead inside mall

0

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman found dead inside of a mall.

The body of the unidentified Asian woman was found in a vacant vendor space in the food court of Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth on Dec. 21.

A maintenance worker said he was doing a routine inspection of the unit and that the side door to the restaurant was locked. He climbed over the counter to inspect the space. The woman’s body was found in the back room.

The responding officer noted in the report that the woman had black hair and was wearing a black mesh style jump suit. Her black tennis shoes were lying next to her feet.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to her body, authorities said.

Police said this case is not considered a criminal homicide. Their main goal is to identify her and then begin looking in to her past, people she associated with, and the timeline leading up to the discovery of her body.

The woman is believed to have been between 20-30 years old, 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds. Police need help identifying this woman found inside mall Gwinnett County Police

The sketch was provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

It’s very likely that a family is out there wondering about the whereabouts of their missing loved one.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

