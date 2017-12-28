Longtime Atlanta news anchor Amanda Davis dies after suffering stroke

ATLANTA - A longtime Atlanta news anchor died Wednesday after suffering a massive spontaneous stroke, according to WSB-TV.
Amanda Davis was at the Atlanta airport Tuesday when she was rushed to the hospital and underwent treatment, according to CBS46.
Davis joined CBS46 as a morning anchor in January. The Clark-Atlanta University graduate and Emmy-winning journalist spent 26 years at WAGA-TV, currently a Fox affiliate.
We want to send our thoughts and prayers to Amanda, her family and the entire CBS46 team.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}