0 Man arrested after hitting newborn twins with car

Infant twins remain in a neonatal intensive care unit in Miami Beach after they were struck by a car with their parents earlier this month.

On Feb. 4 police arrested Matthew Miller, 29, after he drove his Mercedes-Benz onto the sidewalk, hitting the new parents, the mother of one of the parents, and their newborn babies who were sitting in a stroller together, WPLG reports.

The twins’ parents, who are a homosexual couple, said it “took years, financial commitment, and multiple trips from their home in Argentina” to find a surrogate and start a family, WPLG reports.

The infant boy and girl were born on Jan. 10, and each face head injuries from the crash. The baby girl is now able to eat on her own but the boy “remains on life support,” according to WPLG.

One parent needed emergency surgery for internal bleeding, and suffers broken ribs and a deep elbow wound.

Police said Miller told them he took a Percocet, and appeared intoxicated at the time of the crash, WPLG reports.

Miller faces a charges of reckless driving with serious bodily injury in the incident and is being held at the Miami-Dad County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

The family created a GoFundMe page to help cover the babies’ medical expenses.

