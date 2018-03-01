  • Mississippi roads slowly recovering after massive flooding

    By: Tom Dees

    DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Heavy rain bringing has brought serious flooding to several DeSoto County roads.

    Among the hardest hit, Holly Springs roads at the Coldwater River.

    Johnathan Shaw and Nicole Reno bought property there eight months ago and have seen their yard and surrounding property flood three times in six months.

    Tom Dees gives a closer look at what these waves look like rolling over the Holly Springs roads and what's going to be done about it, tonight on FOX13 News. 

