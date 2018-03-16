  • Timeline: The events leading up to the death of Martin Luther King, Jr.

    Updated:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Timeline: The events leading up to the death of Martin Luther King, Jr.

  • Headline Goes Here

    U.S. Congressman John Lewis fights for social justice

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mason Temple added to Civil Rights Pilgrimage

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who is Louis Farrakhan? 11 things to know about the Nation of Islam…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who was Carter G. Woodson? 7 things to know about the 'Father of Black History'