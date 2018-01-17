Norway's conservative PM presents new govt, no EU minister

Solberg presented her team Wednesday after talks during which that portfolio was sacrificed.
Solberg - the prime minister of non-European Union member Norway since 2013 - said Sunday talks lasting two weeks had yielded a new government that now included the small centrist Liberal Party on top of Solberg's Conservatives and the anti-migrant Progress Party.
Yet even with the Liberals' eight additional seats, the Cabinet only controls 80 of the Storting's 169 seats.
Under Solberg's lead, the Conservatives scored a narrow victory in September's parliamentary election.
