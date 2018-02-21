0 Officer saves baby whose heart stopped beating after he was born in car

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A Brunswick, Ga. police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a baby’s whose heart stopped beating after he was born in a car.

As Quanesha Hulett and her mother tried to get to the hospital, Quincy was born in the car near the Sydney Lanier Bridge. Seconds later, his little heart stopped beating.

“It was terrifying, and I cried,” said Hulett.

This is Quincy. He’s only a day old and had to fight to make it this far. The training a local officer used to keep him alive coming up on FOX 30 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/YtsV4wY8nk — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) February 21, 2018

Just minutes after Hulett’s mother was able to get over the bridge, Officer Martin Davis showed up and quickly started doing two-finger compressions on Quincy’s chest.

“After about 15 to 20 seconds of doing compressions, I was able to get a heartbeat again,” said Davis.

But David said the baby’s airway was clogged, and he was still having a hard time breathing.

“I just kept trying to stimulate, smack his feet, try to make him cry, make him breathe,” he said.

Offficer Martin Davis came to the rescue after Quincy’s heart stopped beating. See the story at 10! @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/FeufJfDmC7 — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) February 21, 2018

Every 15 seconds, Davis said, little Quincy would gasp and try to inhale.

Davis said he kept doing compressions until the ambulance showed up.

“You know, I was scared at first because I didn’t want him to pass right there. I just really relied on the training I had, and I just acted,” Davis said.

On Tuesday night, Hulett and Quincy were at the hospital recovering and were doing well.

From her hospital bed, Hulett told Action News Jax that her son is a miracle from God, and she said she is forever grateful for Officer Davis.

“I want him to know he’s a blessing to me and my child’s life, and I thank him so much for being there at that moment,” Hulett said.

