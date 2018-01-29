Partly cloudy with chilly temperatures on tap for the Mid South

FOX13 is tracking mostly clear skies and COLD temperatures across the Mid South.
Some passing clouds expected later this morning into the afternoon.
Temperatures are currently in the 20s/30s.
Afternoon high: 45°
Wind chill: 39°
Average temp: 51°
Winds: 10/15 mph
Rain chance: 0%
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear and FRIGID.
Temperatures will drop down to 27°.
Wind chill: 20°
Winds: 5/10 mph
EXTENDED:Temperatures will be in the 40s/50s this week.
Plenty of sunshine to start the work week.
Rain chances increasing again Thursday.
No threat severe at this time.
40s this weekend with rain chances increasing on Sunday.
