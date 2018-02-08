0 PHOTOS: Memphis mother shot & killed while holding 1-year-old daughter

A Memphis family is struggling to make sense of a murder-suicide, that claimed the life of a young mother Tuesday night.

"She was a caring person; she was a funny person; she was a loving person; she liked to have fun; she was joyful," the victim’s brother Redd told FOX13.

Unfortunately, her joy was cut short.

Samara Deshay Ward, 22, was shot to death in the parking lot of her Ashton Hills apartment. Crime scene tape marked the spot where police said a double shooting happened.

"We really can't explain what's really going on,” family member Gregory Robinson said. “It was just hard for everybody, and it's just a memory that we are all going to be stuck with."

Family members are hoping Samara's 1-year-old will forget.

They said the young mother was holding her daughter in her arms, when the child's father pulled a gun shooting Samara. In that moment, the unimaginable became a harsh reality.

Trending stories:

"My best friend died in my arms,” the victim’s best friend Keaira Smith recalled.

Samara was one of 11 kids, who leaves behind a daughter she adored.

Family members told FOX13, what happened was a domestic dispute that took a deadly turn.

“Whether they know it or not, I feel her presence," the victim’s brother said.

The victim's family said they plan to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday night in the same spot where Samara was gunned down.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.