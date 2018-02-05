  • Police chase leads to standoff in California

    Updated:

    There is a standoff happening in Anaheim, California between police and a DUI suspect in the white pickup truck.

    The suspect lead police on a chase Sunday evening before stopping in a residential area in Orange County. Officers are waiting for the suspect to surrender. Officials do not know if the man is armed and dangerous. 

