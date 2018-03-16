0 Student brutally beaten during fight at Florida high school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A student was brutally beaten in a fight on campus at Westside High School in Jacksonville, Fla.

The cell phone video shows the girl being thrown to the ground and repeatedly kicked in the head.

In the video, you can see a teacher step in to break up the fight and physically pull a student off the girl who was on the ground.

While the teacher restrained the student, another girl stomped on the student’s head again.

Here are more pictures of 15-year-old Samaria Miller in her neck brace. Her mom tells me she has a follow up with a neurologist and suffered bruising on her neck. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/bEgBxZH9X1 — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) March 15, 2018

FOX13's sister station, Action News Jax, reached out to the Duval County Public School District to find out if any students were disciplined, including the student who was brutally beaten.

According to section 2.09 in the student code of conduct, students can face discipline when two or more persons mutually participate in physical violence that requires physical restraint and/or results in injury.

Under section 2.10 in the code of conduct, students can also face discipline when a student intentionally initiates a fight between others or with another student.

The school district said a student that responds to a physical attack with a combative response not through self-defense could face consequences.

Under section 2.12 in the code of conduct, self-defense is described as “an action to block an attack by another person or to shield yourself from being hit by another person.”

A student will not be disciplined if the retaliation meets that definition, per DCPS.

However, if the student retaliates by hitting a person back, that is not considered self-defense, according to the code of conduct.

Duval County Public Schools sent this statement:

"Violence on our campuses is simply unacceptable, and any student who engages in it will be disciplined according to the Code of Conduct. Students may also face possible arrest and criminal charges depending on the incident.

"As we work to create positive learning environments in all of our campuses, we ask parents to partner with us in talking to their children about this behavior, and discussing as well as modeling positive conflict resolution strategies at home."





© 2018 Cox Media Group.