Court backs $140K damages for ex-inmate who broke his neck

The Knoxville News Sentinel quotes in a Tuesday report the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruling that rejected Knox County's bid to block the money for 63-year-old Donald Ray Nichols. He broke his neck when he rolled off his cell's top bunk and fell onto a concrete floor in 2010.
The ruling says the county alone can be held responsible for Nichols' claims that targeted its missteps in running the jail.
County Deputy Law Director David Wigler had appealed, arguing a nearly $188,000 settlement between Nichols and a jail nurse should have ended the case.
Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com
