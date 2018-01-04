Tennessee fines company for worker's electrocution

Records obtained by WBIR-TV show that the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigated the September death of 30-year-old Tyler Lowe. The administration fined an electric company more than $16,000, and cited it for several serious workplace safety violations.
Stansell Electric was hired to remove several aluminum light poles along a road. Lowe and co-workers were removing one when it touched a live power line. Lowe collapsed at the scene, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Investigators said the minimum approach distance from the line was not calculated when the pole was removed.
David Stansell with Stansell Electric said in an email Wednesday the company had no comment.
___
Information from: WBIR-TV, http://www.wbir.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}