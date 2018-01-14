  • 2 children dead in double homicide, police say

    By: WSOCTV.com

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A young boy and girl were killed in northwest Charlotte by their mother who then committed suicide, police said.

    The children, ages 7 and 3, were found badly assaulted at a home on Sebastiani Drive and were pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

    The mother jumped off the I-485 bridge near Mount Holly Road, police said.

    Police are still investigating. 

