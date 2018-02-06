2004 Super Bowl champ P.K. Sam arrested on domestic violence, assault charges

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A 2004 Super Bowl champion and now a wide receiver coach at an Ohio high school was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges over the weekend, according to court records.
P.K. Sam, 34, of Sugarcreek Twp., was booked into the Greene County Jail on Feb. 4, however is no longer listed as an inmate, jail records show.
Sam, whose full name is Phillip Kenwood Sam II, was a member of the 2004 New England Patriots and is also listed as a wide receivers coach for Centerville High School, according to the district’s website.
Sam pleaded not guilty to the charges in Xenia Municipal Court Monday, records show.
There’s no word whether Sam is facing disciplinary actions at work over the incident.
