2018 Winter Olympics: Who is Jamie Anderson?

Jamie Anderson, from South Lake Tahoe, California, won gold in the inaugural slopestyle competition in Sochi. She has since remained in the top tier in this event.
Anderson, 27, should contend in two events in Pyeongchang, with the addition of big air to the Olympics.
She is one of eight siblings and is active in environmental causes.
Other interesting facts:
- Known to hug trees before competitions to relax.
- Won gold in the X Games slopestyle in 2007, 2008, 2012 and 2013.
