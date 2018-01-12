20-year-old Florida man wins $451 million lotto jackpot

PORT RICHEY, Fla. - He’s not old enough to buy beer, which could be about the only thing Shane Missler can’t purchase now that he’s won the lottery.
Missler, 20, claimed the $451 million Mega Million jackpot, officials with the Florida Lottery said Friday. He decided to take the lump sum payout - $281 million.
"I'm only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity," Missler said in a statement.
He bought the winning ticket Jan. 5 from a Port Richey 7-Eleven. The convenience store will also get $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.
After realizing that he had won, Missler called his brother. The next morning, he told his father over cups of coffee.
Missler has “retired” from his job at a background screening company and plans to move, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
“Although I’m young, I’ve had a crash course this week in financial management and I feel so fortunate to have this incredible wealth and team behind me,” he said.
