0 2-year-old dies after mirror falls on her inside Payless shoe store, family says

A 2-year-old girl has died after a freak accident inside a Payless shoe store.

The incident happened Friday night inside the store along Highway 85 in Riverdale, Georgia.

Now, the family of the girl, Ifrah Siddique, is looking for answers as to how it could happen.

The family said they brought the child to the store to buy her shoes Friday night when a mirror fell on her.

“She was really cute. She was an adorable little girl," cousin Aqib Iftkhar said. “You wouldn’t really expect it. We are all in the state of shock.”

With the girl’s mother and father too distraught to talk on camera, Iftkhar spoke for them.

He told WSB-TV’s Lauren Pozen that Siddique was with her mother when an unsecured mirror somehow fell on her.

A woman who works next door told Pozen that she heard screaming.

“I just saw blood and the little girl, but she was just laying there lifeless,” La Tisha Tultaick said.

Tultaick said she tried to help, but emergency crews kept her back. The little girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

“She had internal bleeding and she lost a lot of blood,” Iftkhar told Pozen.

Pozen spotted a mirror and window repair truck outside the store Saturday.

The family said they have so many unanswered questions.

“At least they are fixing it, but still the question is why wasn’t it secured in the first place,” Iftkhar said.

Pozen contacted Payless, which sent the following statement:

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss.

"We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident.

"Out of respect for the family, no further information will be provided at this time."

