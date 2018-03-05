3 day care teachers accused of giving toddlers melatonin-laced gummy bears

DES PLAINES, Ill. - Three teachers at a suburban Chicago day care center are accused of giving gummy bears containing melatonin to a class of 2-year-olds without authorization from their parents, WGN reported.
The three employees of the Kiddie Junction Daycare Center in Des Plaines -- Ashley Helfenbein, 25, of Chicago; Jessica Heyse, 19, of Des Plaines; and Kristen Lauletta, 32, of Niles -- are charged with battery and child endangerment, police said.
Police said the three women admitted handing out the melatonin-laced gummies to calm the children down before their nap time, WGN reported.
They told police they did not think it was an inappropriate action because they were handing out an over-the-counter sleeping aid, WGN reported.
