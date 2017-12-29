3 Florida teens arrested in theft of soccer star Abby Wambach's car

0

NAPLES, Fla. - Police in southwest Florida arrested three juveniles in connection with the burglary and theft of a vehicle belonging to former soccer star Abby Wambach, The Naples Daily News reported.

The teens were arrested by Naples police Dec. 15 on charges of grand theft and auto theft, the Daily News reported. The juveniles, whose names are not being released because they are minors, admitted committing the crimes when interviewed, police said.

Wambach had posted an angry message on Instagram about the alleged crimes.

Wambach — a longtime U.S. soccer player and Olympic gold medalist — and her wife, Glennon Doyle Melton, told police that someone entered Wambach’s car parked in the driveway of their home between 1:30 and 4:30 a.m. Dec. 6.

In a post on Instagram, Wambach said the burglars stole valuables and wrote hate speech with a permanent marker all over the inside of the car, according to the post.

The Dec. 6 Instagram post said a neighbor's surveillance camera recorded video of the burglars, with one wearing a hoodie and cargo shorts and another wearing an Ohio State cap, a gray top, and Nike shorts and shoes. The burglars left fingerprints on the car door.

“Neighbors camera got you, you idiots!! If you turn yourself in now, and return the stolen property, and pay for the car damages we won’t press charges,” Wambach wrote on the Instagram post. “If you don’t, you are going to jail. You have 24 hours.”

Two of the three arrested attend Gulf Coast High School in North Naples, the police report states. Two of those arrested are 15, while the other is 14, police said.

Two of the three each face four charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle worth less than $100,000; grand theft from a motor vehicle, worth between $300 and $5,000; burglary without a weapon; and criminal mischief.

The third suspect was charged with one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle worth less than $100,000, according to the police report.

