3-year-old allegedly assaulted by her babysitter dies

    By: Eric Schwartzberg, daytondailynews.com

    CINCINNATI - A 3-year-old girl died Sunday, just days after her babysitter was indicted on charges of felonious assault and felony child endangering.

    Hannah Wesche was essentially “brain dead” at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, her father, Jason Wesche, previously said. She was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m. Sunday he said in an update made later in the morning on a GoFundMe page.

    As of 3:40 p.m. Sunday, the page had raised $8,332 of its $15,000 goal.

    Lindsay Partin, who is accused of assaulting the 3-year-old child while in her care March 8, was free on bond Thursday after being arraigned on a felony indictment Thursday afternoon.

    Partin, 35, of Hanover Township, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on charges of felonious assault and felony child endangering. Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens set her bond at $75,000 at the arraignment.

    Partin was free on bond at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. She is scheduled to be back in court for a pretrial hearing on April 9.

