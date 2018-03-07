3-year-old shoots himself with loaded gun left in car, mother arrested

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - A 3-year-old Georgia boy shot himself when he was left alone in a vehicle with access to a loaded gun, authorities in Bartow County said.
Four other children were in the car when the boy shot himself about 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Cartersville police Lt. Michael Bettikofer. However, no one else was injured.
The boy was taken to a medical facility with a gunshot wound to the hand, but his injuries were not life-threatening, Bettikofer said.
The child’s mother, Vesherica Gainor, was arrested on an unrelated possession charge for less than an ounce of marijuana, police said.
The investigation is ongoing at this time,” Bettikofer said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}