4.2 earthquake shakes Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Oklahoma Sunday evening.
The shaking, which started at 5:17 p.m., was the result of the 4.2 earthquake centered near Enid in northwestern Oklahoma, according to the United States Geological Survey.
If you are wondering, the quake was centered just northeast of Enid. Magnitude is preliminary and may change @FOX23 #okquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/poWCqiVMh2— Michael Seger (@MichaelSeger) March 5, 2018
Some area residents reported minor damage from the quake.
Here is the Oklahoma earthquake, registering on seismogram SW of Fort Worth, TX. #okquake pic.twitter.com/6q5BibqJ8B— James Aydelott☂✈ (@jamesaydelott) March 4, 2018
This was the first earthquake with a magnitude greater than 4.0 in Oklahoma since December, 2017, and the largest earthquake in the state since August.
Since 2010, there have been 72 earthquakes in Oklahoma with a magnitude of 4.0 or greater, and Sunday's earthquake will be the 73rd if it is verified.
Through Feb. 2018, we've had 449 quakes in #Oklahoma. Ahead of 2017's pace, but far behind the more active years of 2015 and 2016. Thanks to @TulsaPhilwx for digging up these stats! #okquakes #earthquake @FOX23 @jamesaydelott pic.twitter.com/cYysyD1zhC— Brad Carl (@FOX23BradCarl) March 5, 2018
