  • 4-year-old dies after falling in bathtub

    By: Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    A 4-year-old girl died Saturday after falling into a bathtub in southwest Atlanta, police said. 

    >> Read more trending news

    The child, who has not been identified, was unresponsive when authorities arrived at the scene in the 700 block of Garibaldi Street, Atlanta police Officer Lisa Bender said Monday.

    She was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding in critical condition, where she died of her injuries.

    “This incident is being investigated as an accident,” Bender said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: