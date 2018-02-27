Operation Slumber Party: 5 arrested in child sex sting in Georgia

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - Police say five people ranging in ages 23-43 years old were arrested in a sex sting in Georgia.
Deputies said the suspects communicated with undercover investigators on social media and traveled from areas around Camden County in Georgia to meet a child for sex.
Officials said Brian Robert Gleason, 42, drove from St. Augustine, Florida, to Georgia. He is charged with criminal attempt of enticing a minor for indecent purposes.
Kenneth James Tennison, 23, from Waynesville, Georgia, is charged with sexual exploitation of children.
Deputies said Travis Lamar Nicholson, 34, of Mississippi, was staying at a local motel when he was arrested. He is charged with sexual exploitation of children and possession of methamphetamine.
Arvy Wesley Peters Jr., 43, of Brunswick, Florida, is charged with sexual exploitation of children.
Deputies said Kevin Chad Hardy, 32, of Columbus, Georgia, was visiting relatives in Brunswick. He is charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony of child molestation.
In some cases, the suspects sent obscene or lewd content to whom they believed were children and asked them to take nude or pornographic images, according to the Sheriff’s office.
Deputies said additional charges and arrests are possible.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}