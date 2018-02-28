0 5 things we know about missing CDC researcher Timothy Cunningham

ATLANTA - It has been 16 days since anyone has seen or heard from Timothy Cunningham.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention epidemiologist left work Feb. 12, telling colleagues he didn’t feel well. Investigators believe Cunningham, 35, returned that morning to his Atlanta home. There’s still no sign of him and police are admittedly puzzled by Cunningham’s disappearance.

Here’s what we know so far:

1. Cunningham was upset he hadn’t gotten a promotion. The goal-oriented Morehouse College and Harvard University graduate told family and friends he believed he had earned a promotion within the CDC’s chronic disease section, according to Atlanta police. On Feb. 5, Cunningham learned he had not gotten the new title.

2. He called out of work sick for two days. Three days after being told he did not get the promotion, Cunningham missed two days of work, a Thursday and Friday, due to illness, the CDC told police.

3. Cunningham returned to work Feb. 12. It was a Monday morning, and after arriving at the CDC, Cunningham’s supervisor spoke with him about why he had not gotten the promotion, according to police. Around 9 a.m., Cunningham told colleagues he again wasn’t feeling well and left work. He placed a phone call to his mother in Maryland, but she missed the call.

4. All of his belongings are found in his home. Cunningham’s parents made the drive from Maryland to Atlanta, where they found their youngest son’s belongings. Tia-Juana Cunningham reported her son missing on Feb. 14. Inside Tim Cunningham’s home were his keys, wallet, cellphone, vehicle and his beloved dog, Mr. Bojangles. Two upstairs windows in his home were open, but the house was otherwise secured.

5. An intriguing tip. Before Tim Cunningham’s disappearance, he told a neighbor to have his wife delete his number from her phone.

Tim Cunningham’s family has partnered with Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta to offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at CrimesStoppersAtlanta.org.

