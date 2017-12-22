6-year-old killed by deputy's stray bullet in Texas

0

SCHERTZ, Texas - Authorities have identified a boy killed by a stray bullet Thursday at a Schertz mobile home park where Bexar County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a woman they believed was firing at them.

>> Read more trending news

The boy was identified as 6-year-old Kameron Prescott. Authorities earlier said he was 7 years old.

Deputies went to Kameron’s home in Schertz on Thursday and opened fire on a woman they believed was breaking into the residence and pointing a weapon at them, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Kameron was inside a mobile home near Nu Pecan Grove, off FM 78, when a stray bullet pierced the wall and struck him in the abdomen, according to news accounts. He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

It was not immediately clear whose bullet struck him.

UPDATE: Sheriff Javier Salazar says the child who was shot is 7 years old and has passed away. Right now it is unclear who shot the child. pic.twitter.com/8pD30hK2rd — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) December 21, 2017

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies believe the woman fired at them, but the Express-News reported no weapon was subsequently found.

Four deputies fired at the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the incident began around 10:45 a.m. when a man reported that a woman he knew had stolen his car. The man told deputies where they could find the woman, and he warned them she was armed.

When deputies caught up with the woman about an hour and a half later near FM 1518, she told deputies she was armed and pointed her gun toward them, according to KENS. Then she ran into the woods.

A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter followed the woman, and Salazar said the helicopter pilot could see her “reaching for her waist” several times.

Deputies caught up with the woman on the front porch of a mobile home she was trying to break into, according to reports, and that’s where the gunfire erupted.

Authorities continue to investigate.

﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

© 2017 Cox Media Group.