6-year-old North Carolina girl dies three days after flu diagnosis

CARY, N.C. - A 6-year-old North Carolina girl is the latest person in the state to die from the flu.

Normally, information about her would not be released because of privacy laws, but her parents want people to know her story.

Emily Muth was diagnosed with the flu last Tuesday. Her parents, Nathan Muth and Rhonda Muth, took her to an urgent care center in Cary, North Carolina, where a doctor prescribed Emily Tamiflu and sent her home.

Emily’s health briefly improved, then drastically worsened. She died Friday.

Emily had not gotten a flu shot. Her parents want to warn others to get the shot if they have not already.

“Cherish every single moment you have with your kids because it can be taken away in an instant,” Nathan Muth told WSOC. “This happened from Tuesday to Friday, so 3 ½ days. The flu is nothing to mess with.”

The Muths plan for their two sons to get their flu shots.

So far this season, 43 people have died from the flu in North Carolina. In South Carolina, that number is at 24, including nine last week.

At least 30 children have died this year from the flu nationwide.

