  • 7-year-old boy dies day after flu, strep throat diagnosis, family says

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HURT, Va. - A 7-year-old boy died Sunday after he was diagnosed with influenza and strep throat, family members told multiple news stations Monday morning.

    >> Read more trending news

    The father of Kevin Baynes Jr. told WWBT that the boy was sent home from school on Friday after he started to vomit and was falling asleep in class. Family members took him to a hospital emergency room the next day, where he was diagnosed with the flu and strep throat.

    Kevin’s cousin, Michelle Pato, told WRIC that a doctor prescribed medication for Kevin and sent him home. He was unable to keep down food or water and spent most of Saturday sleeping, Kevin’s father told WWBT.

    Kevin’s 9-year-old sister attempted to wake him Sunday, but found that he was cold and not breathing, according to WRIC and WWBT

    He was pronounced dead at a hospital, WWBT reported.

    An autopsy will be performed to confirm his cause of death, according to the news station.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: