After being turned down for months, man with autism finally gets dream tattoo

0

The story of one young man's journey to get a tattoo in the northwest is melting hearts across the world.

>> Read more trending news

Buzz, a 23-year-old with autism, wanted a tattoo of Tommy from the iconic '90s Nickelodeon TV show "Rugrats." For months, Buzz -- and his parents, who were searching with him -- were turned down by tattoo artists. They said Buzz didn't have the mindset to decide on a tattoo because of his autism.

When Pat Masga, owner of Northwest Inkorporated in Bremerton, heard about it, he thought that no one should have to go through that kind of denial when looking to get a tattoo.

"[After ... ] getting overpriced quotes and flat out told no they decided to check out my shop. Well guess what?! He sat like a rock, was positive all the way of what he wanted and finally got his dream tattoo! So be like Buzz and don't let them tell you ‘no’ or ‘not possible,’ cause damn it, me and buzz?!" wrote Masga on his shop's Facebook page.

The photos of Buzz showing off his new tattoo are now viral, with more than 85,000 shares.

Masga wrote in a comment a few days after the post that he was just happy to be part of this memorable moment in Buzz's life.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.