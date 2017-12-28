  • Alfie Curtis, actor known for ‘Star Wars' cantina scene dies

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    You probably don’t know his name, but if you’ve seen “Star Wars: A New Hope,” you’ll know the role Alfie Curtis played.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The actor, known for his lines “He doesn’t like you. I don’t like you either.” as he threatened Luke Skywalker in Mos Eisley, has died, the BBC reported.

    Watch the scene below:

    Curtis, whose character’s name was Dr. Evazan in the iconic film, was remembered on Twitter by Mark Hamill. 

    Curtis also appeared in “The Elephant Man” as the milkman and various ‘80s English television series.

    Curtis died last month in Billericay, England, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 87.

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories