All aboard: Disney Cruise Line looks for workers to man its ship kid clubs

If you’ve dreamed of working on the high seas, then Disney is looking for you.
The cruise line that Mickey built is hiring youth activities counselors to live and work on its fleet of cruise ships, Metro reported.
The hours are long, according to Metro, at 80 hours a week, but the job offers fun and amazing ports of call in Mexico, Barcelona and Disney’s private island Castaway Cay.
The job posting opened in December, but it appears that the cruise line is still recruiting.
But not anyone can apply or be hired. You have to have two years’ recent experience working with children in a “high-volume, fast-paced recreational/camp environment.”
Among the other qualifications:
- Must be able to command the attention of large groups of children
- At least 20 years old
- Work a seven-day 70-84 hour work week with limited time off
- Adhere to Disney Cruise Line appearance guidelines
It would also help to be bilingual in Spanish or Portuguese and have experience working with children with special needs.
If chosen, cruise line cast members live with a roommate on board the ship and also must be willing and able to follow and lead the shipboard emergency procedures.
The positions are for any of the four Disney ships: the Wonder, Magic, Fantasy or Dream, and Disney’s private Bahamian island, the Liverpool Echo reported.
Click here to apply.
