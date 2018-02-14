All Sting the library dog wanted was to listen to kids read, but no one showed up

The sad puppy dog eyes were enough to melt hearts all over the country.
Sting the dog went to his local library last week to have children read to him. But no one showed up for the Paws to Read program, WCCO reported.
Sting, who is a retired greyhound racer, is used as a therapy dog to help kids become more confident in reading.
His owner, John Muellner, posted the lonely dog’s photos to Facebook to hopefully find a child to practice his or her reading with Sting.
And the post worked, getting more than 26,000 comments and 100,000 shares.
The post didn’t stay local either, with Muellner getting responses from Australia and Argentina, WCCO reported.
Some are even offering to drive across the country to read to Sting, while others are taking a high-tech route, asking librarians to hold the phone to the dog’s ear as they read, The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.
Sting usually holds an hourlong visit with his readers, with three children reading books to him. Each gets about 20 minutes to read to Sting, the “Today” show reported.
After his viral post, Sting’s booked through April now, the “Today” show reported.
