Alligator, Burmese python entwined on Florida golf course

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NAPLES, Fla. - While playing a round Friday, a group of golfers found an alligator and Burmese python entwined on the course.

    Richard Nadler and his golf buddies came upon the reptiles as the group was playing the 10th hole at the Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek.

    The alligator had the python’s tail in its mouth and seemed more interested in its own struggles than the golfers’ short game.

     

