  • Amazon pulls ‘absolutely shocking' slavery apparel after backlash

    By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Amazon is facing backlash for a series of products on its site that displayed a slogan praising slavery.

    A third-party seller named Styleart was selling a number of items with the phrase “slavery gets (expletive) done” and an image of pyramids in the background. The merchandise, which has since been taken down, included laptop cases, mugs, bags, T-shirts and bibs, and some of the apparel was modeled by white infants

    Many customers were outraged, and Anti-Slavery International, a human rights organization, called the shirts “absolutely shocking.” 

    Others expressed their disappointment with the company and challenged the retailer to better monitor things sold on the site. A few even threatened to boycott and cancel their accounts.

    Amid the criticism, Amazon pulled the products, according to a statement the company gave to Reuters.

    “All Marketplace sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who don’t will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” a spokesman said. “The products in question are no longer available.”

    The Amazon incident occurred just weeks after H&M came under fire for posing a black child model in a hoodie that read “coolest monkey in the jungle.” The image was removed from the website, and H&M issued an apology.

