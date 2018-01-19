Amazon raises monthly Prime membership rate

SEATTLE - The monthly membership fee for Amazon Prime rose Friday from $10.99 to $12.99.
Company officials said the annual membership will remain at $99 dollars.
Monthly customers do not get access to Amazon Video, which costs $8.99 a month.
The last Prime subscription hike came in 2014, when Amazon increased its yearly membership from $79 to $99.
The e-commerce company did not give a reason for the price increase.
