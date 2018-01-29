0 Amazon Spheres open in Seattle

SEATTLE - Technology giant Amazon will hold a grand opening ceremony Monday for its long-awaited Spheres in downtown Seattle.

The three spheres, at Seventh Avenue and Lenora Street, will open to the public Tuesday by appointment.

The eye-catching domes, which are the newest additions to Amazon’s downtown campus, are between 80 and 95 feet high and feature five floors of office space. There are no enclosed offices, conference spaces or desks. Company officials said the idea was to create an urban oasis for employees to work and socialize in.

The project has garnered interest since it was launched -- not just because of how the structures look, but because of the jungle that is housed inside.

More than 40,000 plants from more than 30 countries were brought in to fill the domes, which are the newest additions to Amazon's downtown campus. Amazon is paying a full-time horticulturalist to tend to exotic plants and trees and to be a resource to the public as well.

According to the architectural firm that built the spheres, the temperature inside the structure will stay between 68 and 72 degrees for 12 hours each day, with the average humidity seen in Seattle.

At night, the temperature will go down to 55 degrees and the humidity will be pushed to 85 to 90 percent, to help the plants grow.

Guided tours of Amazon’s headquarters, including the Spheres, are also available, but those interested will have a long wait – tours are already booked through June.

To learn more about the spheres, visit: https://www.seattlespheres.com/

