0 Amber Alert: Boy, 4, found safe in Ohio thanks to vigilant motorist

MONROE, Ohio - A vigilant motorist helped authorities find a 4-year-old Ohio boy who was abducted hours earlier from his home in Sandusky and was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert.

Police said Jennifer Hemcheck forcibly removed Q’Dai Hemcheck from a vehicle and sped away with him in a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata with Florida license plates.

Shortly after a statewide Amber Alert was issued that described the vehicle, plate number and provided photos of the Hemchecks to mobile phones, a 911 caller reported spotting a car that matched the description.

“If it wasn’t for the fact that the caller, regular citizen with a cellphone, called in, we probably wouldn’t have been able to locate that car, if not as quick or at all, if we hadn’t had that help from that citizen,” Sgt. Tom Bloomberg of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post said.

Jennifer Hemcheck was arrested after she was found at 8:30 p.m. riding in the car on southbound I-75 in Monroe in Warren County, police said. Another woman was driving the car, and she, too, was arrested.

Jennifer Hemcheck’s 12-year-old daughter also was in the car and was taken to the Lebanon Post to be reunited with her father, troopers said.

As for D’Quai, he has been taken to Erie County Children Services and his father has been notified, according to the highway patrol.

