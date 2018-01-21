Toddler at center of Texas Amber Alert found by police, is safe

0

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - UPDATE, 1/21/2018, 1:56 P.M.: Texas police said the 18-month-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert was found safe northeast of his San Antonio home, around noon Sunday, KENS reported.

The boy's father and suspect was found "in grave condition" due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police told KENS.

The toddler, Aaron Joseph Concepcion, was allegedly abducted by his father, 37-year-old Richard Concepcion. The boy was found unharmed in the back seat of a white Toyota Tundra in Guadalupe County northeast of San Antonio, police said.

Police said they had been searching for a murder suspect who fled the scene of a San Antonio shooting in a white Toyota Tundra with a "specialty Bronze Star" license plate GH58MH.

San Antonio police said Concepcion shot and killed his girlfriend and then fled with their son, The San Antonio Express-News reported.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Texas Department of Public Service has issued an Amber Alert for an 18-month-old boy from San Antonio who may be "in grave or immediate" danger, KXXV reported.

The San Antonio Police Department said it was searching for Aaron Joseph Concepcion. The boy is Hispanic, 30 inches tall and weighs 20 pounds. The child has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing white-colored pajamas, KXXV reported.

In connection with the abduction, police are looking for Richard Jose Concepcion, 37, a Hispanic man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, the San Antonio Police Department said, adding in a tweet that the suspect was wanted for homicide.

San Antonio police said Concepcion shot and killed his girlfriend and then fled with their 2-year-old son, The San Antonio Express-News reported.

Police said Concepcion was driving a white, 2016 Toyota Tundra, with a license plate number of GH58MH. The truck has an Alaska sticker, flag with a “Don't tread on me” snake decal sticker on the back window, and the plate has speciality “bronze star” plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

