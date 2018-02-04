Amtrak train collides with CSX freight train in SC: Live updates

CAYCE, S.C. - An Amtrak train traveling through central South Carolina collided with a CSX freight train early Sunday, according to a statement by the railroad company. At least two people are confirmed dead and more than 50 people have been taken to hospitals, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Amtrak train No. 91 was carrying 139 passengers and eight crew members when it derailed in Cayce, which is located southwest of the state capital of Columbia.
The accident occurred at 2:35 a.m., the railroad said. Injuries were reported after the lead engine of the Amtrak train derailed, along with some passenger cars, according to the statement.
