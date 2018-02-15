Amy Schumer marries chef Chris Fischer in secret ceremony

Amy Schumer is officially off the market.
Us Weekly reported that the comedian married chef Chris Fischer in Malibu, California, on Tuesday.
Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David and Jake Gyllenhaal were among the celebrities present at the secret ceremony, according to People.
Schumer reportedly enforced a strict no-photos policy for guests, but by Thursday, she confirmed the wedding by posting some photos of the ceremony on Instagram.
“It was beautiful,” Lawrence told “Entertainment Tonight” Thursday. “It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole — his vows were stunning. It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them.”
The couple had reportedly only been dating since November before deciding to tie the knot, and they didn’t publicly acknowledge their relationship until earlier in February when Schumer posted an image on Instagram of the pair sharing a kiss.
Chris Fischer lives on Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. In 2015, he published a cookbook titled “The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook.”
